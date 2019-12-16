Kathak evening celebrates young talent

To popularise Kathak among the youth, a recently concluded event here recently saw 20 young students of the classical dance form sharing the stage with Kathak exponents like Bipul Das, Sneh & Shanky, and Bapan & Pragya. Organised by Faridabad-based dance academy Kalanidhi, the program titled, "Nupurdhwani" was held at the Triveni Kala Sangam here on Sunday.

"People are doing all kinds of dance these days, but in my opinion it should remain pure. Whether you do classical or contemporary, just don't mix the two. It's like mixing something sweet with something sour, it ruins the taste of both," said Kathak stalwart Pandit Birju Maharaj. The Padma Vibhushan awardee added that it was "delightful" to see children show passion for the dance form at the event.

The evening also witnessed a Hindustani vocal recital by Yogandha Vashishtha. Famous Kathak dancer Saswati Sen was also present at the event.

Talking about the relevance of classical dance forms, Sen said learning them led to a "more peaceful state of mind". "There is a lot to distract a child's focus today. We should move forward in life with things that give us peace, knowledge and teach us to respect and love one another. That is the purpose of dance and music.

"A human needs peace of mind, and only art can help is achieve that," she said.

