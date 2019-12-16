Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kathak evening celebrates young talent

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:10 IST
Kathak evening celebrates young talent

To popularise Kathak among the youth, a recently concluded event here recently saw 20 young students of the classical dance form sharing the stage with Kathak exponents like Bipul Das, Sneh & Shanky, and Bapan & Pragya. Organised by Faridabad-based dance academy Kalanidhi, the program titled, "Nupurdhwani" was held at the Triveni Kala Sangam here on Sunday.

"People are doing all kinds of dance these days, but in my opinion it should remain pure. Whether you do classical or contemporary, just don't mix the two. It's like mixing something sweet with something sour, it ruins the taste of both," said Kathak stalwart Pandit Birju Maharaj. The Padma Vibhushan awardee added that it was "delightful" to see children show passion for the dance form at the event.

The evening also witnessed a Hindustani vocal recital by Yogandha Vashishtha. Famous Kathak dancer Saswati Sen was also present at the event.

Talking about the relevance of classical dance forms, Sen said learning them led to a "more peaceful state of mind". "There is a lot to distract a child's focus today. We should move forward in life with things that give us peace, knowledge and teach us to respect and love one another. That is the purpose of dance and music.

"A human needs peace of mind, and only art can help is achieve that," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brees becomes NFL's all-time TD pass king

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to become the NFLs career leader in touchdown passes on Monday night. Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill with 708 left in the third quarter against Indianapolis -- Brees ...

Child sexual abuse substantiated against ex-Oklahoma priest

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said Monday it has substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse against another priest. The archdiocese said in a news release that Father Papa-Rao Pasala admitted to inappropriate though not-yet crimin...

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored ...

WB: Internet services to remain suspended in Howrah till 5 pm today

The internet services in Howrah district of West Bengal will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, officials said. The internet services were temporarily suspended in some districts of West Bengal as a precautionary measure amid protests a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019