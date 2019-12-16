Festival to bring Kashmiri crafts, culture to Delhi

To promote peace, and prosperity, while offering "a new perspective" from Jammu and Kashmir, an upcoming festival here will showcase the crafts, cuisine, and culture of the recently created union territory. Titled "Urooj-e-Kashmir" (Rise of Kashmir), the six-day cultural extravaganza will be organised by Delhi-based organisation India Talent Treasure Trust at the India Gandhi National Centre for the Arts here from December 20.

Organisers said it is a "first of its kind" event to be organised in Delhi since the abrogation of Article 370 in August this year, organisers said. With an aim to promote "togetherness", an art and handicraft exhibition will showcase the beauty and talent of J&K, offering the visitors an opportunity to experience a "mini Kashmir".

The event will present themes like "Sufism & Shaivism", "Art & Handicraft", "Bollywood & Performing Arts", and "Youth & Sports" to show the "positives" of the valley. "The program will see participation from over 40 eminent speakers, who would share their thoughts on development and future of a prosperous J&K. The program is laced with celebrities and high-octane performances by artistes who will perform sufi songs, Kashmiri folk music, dance, and theatre," organisers said.

Among the speakers will be actress Soha Ali Khan, poet Darakhshan Andrabi, Kashmir's first female pilot Sami Ara, classical vocalist Raza Ali Khan, actor-model Zain Imam, journalist-activist Sohail Kazmi, and film producer Sandeep Marwah among others. The event will come to an end on December 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)