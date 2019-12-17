Anti-CAA protests: Mohd Zeeshan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Huma Qureshi join in to support Jamia students

Doubling down attack on the police crackdown inside Jamia Millia Islamia University, more voices from the Indian film industry on Tuesday backed the students against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Actors Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, among others expressed solidarity with the youth over Sunday's violence inside the campus.

Thousands of students across India took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities on Sunday. Jamia turned into a war zone on Sunday as police entered the campus and used force to quell student protests against the Act.

Ayyub, who is in the capital, expressed solidarity with Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University students and urged everyone to stand united against the contentious Act. Targeting the administration, the "Article 15" actor said the government had nothing to show in the name of work so they are creating new villains every day.

"Today they are making villains out of Muslims. Even if you do remove them, do you think they will not make any new villains? They will keep making more villains... They have nothing to show. People are bored on Pakistan, Kashmir. They are making a fool of you for their entertainment. Don’t get fooled, stand united," he said at a gathering in Press Club in New Delhi. Ayyub, who said his father is a Muslim and his mother is a Hindu, also asked, "How can they divide us in the name of religion?"

In response to a news video alleging Jamia students resorted to violence on Sunday, Akhtar said the police cannot enter the campus without the permission of the varsity authorities. "According to the law of the land under any circumstances police can not enter any university campus with out the permission of the university authorities.

"By entering the Jamia campus without permission, police has created a precedence that is a threat to every university," Akhtar tweeted on Monday. Parineeti called the crackdown by the police on students "barbaric".

"If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind?" she asked. Sidharth said his heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi.

"In a democracy like ours, it's sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act," he tweeted. Director Alankrita Shrivastava said nothing can justify what has happened to the students.

"The broken legs, the lost eye, the assaults in the darkness, the barbaric beating up of the innocent, the vandalising of a space of learning, the invasion of the student hostels. History will remember," she wrote on the microblogging site. Actors Abhay Deol and Pulkit Samrat also offered support to the students.

"Students are our asset and we should stand by them. I hope sense prevails soon, the country cannot go to war with itself! As the old adage goes, you cannot fight fire with fire," Deol wrote on Instagram. "BARBARIC! UNDEMOCRATIC! UNSECULAR! That’s what we are turning into! Not the India I was born in! #UnityIsOurReligion #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents," tweeted Samrat.

Other members of film fraternity such as actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, director Hansal Mehta, also reacted on the protests against the Act.

: shared a picture of the Preamble and wrote "Learn from the students".

Varun: Jai Hind -----

Sonakshi Sinha: This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget

Preamble

Guneet Monga: India is ALL of us together.

Being a proud citizen of India we take pride in our diversity, in being Multi-cultural. We are inclusive as a nation as a democracy at are very core. Stop dividing in the name of religion! And above all the students will rise !

Hansal Mehta: India is burning. Oppression, repression and violence of any kind must be condemned. It must be met with non-violent protest and non-cooperation. I salute those bravehearts who are raising their voices inspite of the looming threat of persecution.

And I stand in solidarity with all those who protest peacefully. And I condemn all those who seek to quash these protests by violent means.

Now is the time for empathy and understanding. Now is the time to take the discussion to the people. Now is the time to find out why they are protesting. This is not the time for authoritarianism. Your understanding will make you more powerful. Your power will make you weaker.

Soni Razdan: In this frame you can see the Bhagwat Geeta, a Christmas Tree and a frame that says Ya Ali Madat. Proud to say that’s my house and my dear husband reading out the preamble of the Constitution of India. My home ... My India. Any religion not seen in the frame is also welcome

Twinkle Khanna:

That was last week and now add oppressing the voices of our students by using violence and we have crawled even further into the dark tunnel. I stand by a secular, democratic India where peaceful dissent is our constitutional right. RDS BK BK

