Actor Sharad Ponkshe gets Janakavi P Sawlaram Memorial Award

Noted Marathiactor Sharad Ponkshe has got the Janakavi P Sawlaram Memorial Award for his contribution in the field of cinema and theatre. Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske presented the award to Ponkshe at a function held here on Sunday.

The award is jointly given by the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Janakavi P Savlaram Kala Samiti. Ponkshe is known for his role in the play 'Mi Nathuram Godse Boltoy', based on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, and his work in Marathi films like "Sandook" and "Well Done Bhaiya".

Besides, popular Marathi actor Usha Naik got the Ganga-Jamuna Award on the occasion..

