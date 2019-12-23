Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas-New Year: HC says obtain licence for playing music

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 20:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 20:18 IST
Christmas-New Year: HC says obtain licence for playing music

The Bombay High Court restrained several hotels, pubs and restaurants in the city from playing a list of popular film and non-film music during its Christmas and New Year's Eve functions, unless they pay licence fee and secure copyright permissions from music licensing body Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL). Founded in 1941, PPL India describes itself as a performance rights organisation that holds performance licence to over 25 lakh songs assigned to it by over 340 music labels in Hindi, English and other languages.

The organisation recently moved HC to get continuation of orders passed last December against hotels and restaurants. PPL claimed each year, during Christmas and New Year, restaurants and hotels organise parties and play music, including songs that are owned by PPL under the Copyright Act.

It submitted that, as per the Act, such restaurants and hotels require to seek permission and pay a fee to PPL to use its music. Justice R D Dhanuka had last month, after hearing brief submissions, noted he was inclined to continue interim relief for Christmas and New Year events of the year 2019.

The court posted the matter for final hearing on January 28, 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

BDEAC to invest 124bn FCFA in CEMAC’s 4 countries

The Development Bank of the Central African States has recently announced that it would invest 124 billion FCFA for projects in the sectors of agriculture, agro-industry, hotels, energy and finance in four countries of the Economic and Mone...

UK navy warship captures $4 mln of drugs in Gulf of Oman

Britains Royal Navy said on Monday one of its warships had helped to seize a batch of crystal meth worth more than 3.3 million pounds 4.3 million from smugglers in the Gulf of Oman. HMS Defender, a destroyer based at Portsmouth, southern En...

Hosts Punjab among men's quarterfinalists at national basketball championship

Hosts Punjab progressed to the mens quarterfinals of the national basketball championship along with Tamil Nadu and Services while Keralas women also reached the last-eight stage here on Monday. In level 1 Group A matches, Punjab outplayed ...

Draw of lots held for three DDA schemes

The Delhi Development Authority DDA on Monday held a draw lots for three schemes, including a special housing scheme, for people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, officials said. A total of 2,333 applicants had applied u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019