Christmas-New Year: HC says obtain licence for playing music

The Bombay High Court restrained several hotels, pubs and restaurants in the city from playing a list of popular film and non-film music during its Christmas and New Year's Eve functions, unless they pay licence fee and secure copyright permissions from music licensing body Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL). Founded in 1941, PPL India describes itself as a performance rights organisation that holds performance licence to over 25 lakh songs assigned to it by over 340 music labels in Hindi, English and other languages.

The organisation recently moved HC to get continuation of orders passed last December against hotels and restaurants. PPL claimed each year, during Christmas and New Year, restaurants and hotels organise parties and play music, including songs that are owned by PPL under the Copyright Act.

It submitted that, as per the Act, such restaurants and hotels require to seek permission and pay a fee to PPL to use its music. Justice R D Dhanuka had last month, after hearing brief submissions, noted he was inclined to continue interim relief for Christmas and New Year events of the year 2019.

The court posted the matter for final hearing on January 28, 2020..

