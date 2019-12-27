I respect all religions: Farah Khan apologies for hurting sentiments through TV show

Director and producer Farah Khan on Friday expressed regret over inadvertently hurting sentiments of the people through her television show.

"I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any," Farah Khan stated in a tweet.

She also apologised on the behalf of her entire team, including actress Raveena Tandon and comedian Bharti Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.