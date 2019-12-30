Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barack Obama unveils list of his 19 favorite books from 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 12:45 IST
Barack Obama unveils list of his 19 favorite books from 2019
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Barack Obama has released his eagerly-awaited annual list of favorite books that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him, continuing what he said has become a "fun little tradition". The list comprises 19 fiction and non-fiction titles on subjects ranging from surveillance capitalism and the attention economy to feminism and race in Britain, and has two volumes specifically tagged for sports fans.

"This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy - work and family life, social and volunteer commitments - outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences," Obama, 58, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. The former president, who is himself an author and an avid reader, said literature and art were the "fabric that helps make up a life".

"The album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit," he said. Obama's eclectic list includes: "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power" by Shoshana Zuboff; "The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company" by William Dalrymple; "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" by Casey Cep; this year's Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other" and "Lost Children Archive" by Valeria Luiselli among other interesting titles.

The list has books "for the sports fan": Jim Rooney's "A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney's Story From the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule" and Andre Iguodala's "The Sixth Man" . Obama began publishing lists of book recommendations in 2015, while he was still in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Move to ban Facebook by Navy personnel to ensure security of information

The Indian Navys decision to ban the use of Facebook for its officers and sailors is in line with its efforts towards ensuring the security of information, Navy sources said on Monday while clearing that the directives on the usage of socia...

BJP leader slams UP Police for crime situation in Lucknow

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has blamed the negative approach of the police for the uncontrolled crime in the state capital. Kishores remarks come in the backdrop of a fish seller and a property dealer being killed here in the last two days.In a ...

'Tandav' is about India's present and past politics: writer Gaurav Solanki

For Article 15 co-writer Gaurav Solanki his upcoming project Tandav, a fictional story inspired by real life, came as an opportunity to delve deep into the past and present Indian politics. Featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead, the germ of t...

MP: 2 people dead, 6 critical after bus overturns in Katangi

Two people dead and six others were injured after a bus in which they were traveling in overturned near Katangi on Monday morning. The bus was en-route to Sagar from Jabalpur.More than 40 people in the bus sustained minor injuries in the ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019