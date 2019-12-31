Man accidently shoots self in foot while showing off pistol to woman friend

A 25-year-old man accidently shot himself in the foot while trying to show off a pistol to his woman friend at a park in Tilak Nagar here, police said on Tuesday. Sonu Sharma, a resident of Kakrola, went to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with his friend Megha after the incident took place at around 11.45 pm on Friday and cooked up a story that some unknown persons shot him, they said.

However, Megha revealed during interrogation that Sharma was drunk at the time of the incident and accidently fired the bullet at his foot while showing off the country-made pistol, a senior police officer said. On the basis of Megha's statement, police arrested Sharma, he said.

They also nabbed one Manoj (26), who is Sharma's friend, and recovered the pistol from him, the officer said. A case has been registered against Sharma and Manoj under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, he said.

