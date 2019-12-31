Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man accidently shoots self in foot while showing off pistol to woman friend

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 22:29 IST
Man accidently shoots self in foot while showing off pistol to woman friend

A 25-year-old man accidently shot himself in the foot while trying to show off a pistol to his woman friend at a park in Tilak Nagar here, police said on Tuesday. Sonu Sharma, a resident of Kakrola, went to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with his friend Megha after the incident took place at around 11.45 pm on Friday and cooked up a story that some unknown persons shot him, they said.

However, Megha revealed during interrogation that Sharma was drunk at the time of the incident and accidently fired the bullet at his foot while showing off the country-made pistol, a senior police officer said. On the basis of Megha's statement, police arrested Sharma, he said.

They also nabbed one Manoj (26), who is Sharma's friend, and recovered the pistol from him, the officer said. A case has been registered against Sharma and Manoj under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maple Leafs sign D Holl to 3-year, $6M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year extension on Tuesday worth 2 million per season. The 27-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season. In 51 career NHL games, he has registered three...

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for mercy killing Amaravati, Dec 31 PTI Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the Y S...

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...

Anti-CAA protesters face impromptu disruptions at PVR Saket

A group of people choosing to protest against recent changes in the citizenship law at Saket PVR Anupam in South Delhi on New Years eve, faced impromptu pro-CAA slogans from another group with a posse of policemen watching the unusual spect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019