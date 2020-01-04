68th Dover Lane Music Conference to be dedicated to Pt Ravi

The 68th edition of the Dover Lane Music Conference this year will be dedicated to Pandit Ravi Shankar, an official of the organising committee said. The three-day festival, which will begin on January 22 at Nazrul Manch auditorium, will confer 'Sangeet Samman' award to eminent sarod artist Ustad Aashis Khan, organising committee spokesmana told reporters here on Friday.

"This year will be the birth centenary of Pt Ravi Shankar and hence we are dedicating the 68th Dover Lane Music Conference to the memory of the sitar maestro who had made the city and Dover Lane proud," the spokesman said. Maestros in different genres of classical music in both vocal and instrumentals - from Pt Ajay Chakraborty, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt Visha Mohan Bhatt, Pt Jasraj, Ustad Amaan Ali Khan, Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan - will also regale audiences in different night long sessions in the music festival.

A new highlight this year's festival will be the performance of all women instrument ensemble 'Shakti'. Chakraborty, who was present at the press meet, said "Dover Lane is the pride of the city, which is known for it's love and passion for classical music." PTI SUS RG RG.

