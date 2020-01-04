Left Menu
Development News Edition

68th Dover Lane Music Conference to be dedicated to Pt Ravi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 18:50 IST
68th Dover Lane Music Conference to be dedicated to Pt Ravi

The 68th edition of the Dover Lane Music Conference this year will be dedicated to Pandit Ravi Shankar, an official of the organising committee said. The three-day festival, which will begin on January 22 at Nazrul Manch auditorium, will confer 'Sangeet Samman' award to eminent sarod artist Ustad Aashis Khan, organising committee spokesmana told reporters here on Friday.

"This year will be the birth centenary of Pt Ravi Shankar and hence we are dedicating the 68th Dover Lane Music Conference to the memory of the sitar maestro who had made the city and Dover Lane proud," the spokesman said. Maestros in different genres of classical music in both vocal and instrumentals - from Pt Ajay Chakraborty, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt Visha Mohan Bhatt, Pt Jasraj, Ustad Amaan Ali Khan, Ustad Shujaat Hussain Khan - will also regale audiences in different night long sessions in the music festival.

A new highlight this year's festival will be the performance of all women instrument ensemble 'Shakti'. Chakraborty, who was present at the press meet, said "Dover Lane is the pride of the city, which is known for it's love and passion for classical music." PTI SUS RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Tens of thousands march in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike

Tens of thousands of people marched in Baghdad on Saturday to mourn Irans military chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middl...

Irfan Pathan says good bye to cricket to embark on 'new journey'

All-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential. The 35-year-olds retirement was on expected lines, considering he ...

Man held with gold bars at Delhi airport

An Indian passenger coming from Riyadh has been apprehended by CISF personnel at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 16 lakh, officials said on Saturday. Mohammed Asif Hussain Shah was intercepted in the international a...

Hundreds protest near Pak High Commission against mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib

Hundreds of people thronged the streets leading to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhis Chanakyapuri on Saturday and protested against the mob attack and stone-pelting on devotees at the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020