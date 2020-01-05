400-year-old idol stolen from museum

A nearly 400-year-old idol of goddess was stolen from the Gujari Mahal Museum here, an official said on Sunday. The idol was stolen when security personnel had left the building for 10 minutes on Saturday, museum in-charge K L Dabhi said.

The idol, made of an eight-metal alloy, was 20 cm tall, he said. Bahodapur police are conducting probe, he added..

