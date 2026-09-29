Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava makes farewell call on Nepal PM Balendra Shah

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday made a farewell call on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, ahead of his return to India after completing his tenure in the country. According to a statement from the Nepal Prime Minister's Office, the meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singhadurbar.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shah said that relations between Nepal and India had remained cordial and deep. “The relationship between Nepal and India has always remained cordial and deep,” Shah said, according to the Nepal PMO.

The Nepalese Prime Minister also expressed special gratitude to the Government of India for the assistance provided during the recent floods, landslides and other disasters in Nepal. Shah congratulated Srivastava on the successful completion of his tenure and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours, the statement said.

During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava noted that numerous development projects between the two countries had been completed during his tenure. He also expressed special thanks to the Government of Nepal and the Nepali people for their support throughout his stay in the country, according to the Nepal PMO.

Srivastava is scheduled to return to India on Wednesday after completing his tenure as India's Ambassador to Nepal. The meeting came amid continued engagement between India and Nepal, with the two sides maintaining cooperation across development and humanitarian assistance, including India's support during recent natural disasters in Nepal.

This comes as earlier, on September 21, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava made a farewell call on Nepal's House Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal as he concludes his diplomatic assignment in the country. The meeting with the House Speaker came as Srivastava had been holding a series of farewell calls with senior Nepalese officials, reflecting on progress in Nepal-India bilateral relations during his tenure.

Before that, Srivastava paid farewell calls to Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khanal congratulated Srivastava on the "successful completion of his tenure" and appreciated his efforts toward "further deepening multifaceted ties" between Nepal and India.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Rai appreciated Srivastava's contribution to "further strengthening Nepal-India relations" and acknowledged his role in progress in energy, cross-border infrastructure and people-to-people relations. (ANI)