Unique selfie museum inaugurated in UAE

A first-of-its-kind "selfie museum" to promote an interactive photo-friendly social space through art and creativity has been inaugurated here. The Selfie Kingdom (TSK) was inaugurated on Tuesday and offers various colours, shades and backgrounds for the photographs to become memorable.

"The idea behind inaugurating TSK is to attract selfie-lovers and get them to capture instagrammable moments that spread the buzz further. If you don’t have confidence in your selfie-taking abilities, a photographer can be booked to provide alternatives," Rania Naffa, the Chief Happiness Officer and Founder of the TSK, said. The hub currently features 15 pop-up rooms with vibrant and unique backdrops/props and proper lighting offering guests a photo-worthy experience, the Gulf News reported.

"TSK provides an interactive photo-friendly social space that promotes art, creativity and a place for our guests to express themselves freely and have fun while doing it. We want everyone to be part of this entertaining experience and create some amazing memories,” Rania said.

