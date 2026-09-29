Organisers of the Aichi-Nagoya ​Games apologised for a ‌travel mix-up ​on Monday, which saw Pakistan reaching a wrong venue ahead of their volleyball match against Uzbekistan, ‌which eventually had to be delayed to salvage the situation.

Pakistan captain Murad Jehan posted a video on Instagram to share what he called "another mismanagement" after they ‌arrived at a wrong venue for a Pool A match. A Games ‌spokesperson said the South Korean men's team also missed their practice session after reaching a wrong venue.

"Both teams boarded buses bound for the wrong destinations. We would like to offer ⁠our ​sincere apologies to ⁠both teams for the inconvenience this caused," the spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday. "The Pakistan team ⁠was scheduled to head to Okazaki for their match, but their bus went ​toward Inuyama, where the practice venue is located.

"The route was later corrected, ⁠and upon their arrival in Okazaki, the match was held after pushing back the start ⁠time. "While ​delaying the start time was undoubtedly a major inconvenience to the team, by adjusting the competition schedule, we were able to ensure ⁠that the match itself was conducted properly."

Pakistan brushed off the disruption and cruised ⁠to their second ⁠successive victory with a 3-0 win. The organisers had earlier apologised for the transportation and logistical issues that have plagued ‌the ‌Games.