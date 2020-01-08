Nobel laureate Michael Levitt stranded in houseboat in Kerala due to Bharat Bandh
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt, who reached Kerala as a government guest was stranded in a houseboat after supporters of Bharat Bandh blocked the boat in Kuttanad here on Wednesday.
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt, who reached Kerala as a government guest was stranded in a houseboat after supporters of Bharat Bandh blocked the boat in Kuttanad here on Wednesday. Sreekumar, owner of the houseboat Lake View, in which Michael Levitt and his wife travelled told ANI that he started his journey from Kumarakom in Kottayam district on Tuesday evening.
"Today morning the boat was was blocked by supporters of the strike in Alappuzha by 10:30 am and the boat could continue its journey only by 12," he said. The boat owner said that Levitt was very upset after the incident and did not even speak with the boat crew after it.
Levitt received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, together with Martin Karplus and Arieh Warshel, for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems. (ANI)
