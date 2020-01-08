Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobel laureate Michael Levitt stranded in houseboat in Kerala due to Bharat Bandh

Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt, who reached Kerala as a government guest was stranded in a houseboat after supporters of Bharat Bandh blocked the boat in Kuttanad here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Alappuzha (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:50 IST
Nobel laureate Michael Levitt stranded in houseboat in Kerala due to Bharat Bandh
Michael Levitt (Photo courtesy: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt, who reached Kerala as a government guest was stranded in a houseboat after supporters of Bharat Bandh blocked the boat in Kuttanad here on Wednesday. Sreekumar, owner of the houseboat Lake View, in which Michael Levitt and his wife travelled told ANI that he started his journey from Kumarakom in Kottayam district on Tuesday evening.

"Today morning the boat was was blocked by supporters of the strike in Alappuzha by 10:30 am and the boat could continue its journey only by 12," he said. The boat owner said that Levitt was very upset after the incident and did not even speak with the boat crew after it.

Levitt received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, together with Martin Karplus and Arieh Warshel, for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Trade unions in Aurangabad join nationwide strike

Trade unions in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday joined the nationwide strike called to protest against the Centres anti-labour policies. The trade unions protested against the labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisa...

UPDATE 1-Apple News users reach 100 mln, App Store sales rise

Apple Incs news service has reached 100 million monthly active users and customers spent more than 1.4 billion in the App Store between Christmas and New Year, the latest signs of growing revenue from the iPhone makers services business.Wit...

Algeria names panel to amend constitution as protests persist

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune formed a panel on Wednesday to amend Algerias constitution to give parliament and the judiciary a greater role, a step aimed at helping end a months-long political crisis. Tebboune was elected last month to re...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Boeing drags, Middle East tension eases

Wall Street made a tepid open on Wednesday as losses in Boeing and Walgreen Boots offset relief from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes concluded its retaliation to the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani.The Dow Jones Industrial A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020