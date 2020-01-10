Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Namaste Orchha' festival to encourage tourism in Madhya Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:34 IST
'Namaste Orchha' festival to encourage tourism in Madhya Pradesh

The lesser known town of Orchha will be at the forefront of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's latest endeavour -- a cultural festival to encourage tourism in the state. "Namaste Orchha" that opens on March 6, seeks to draw tourist attention to the state of MP in general and Orchha in particular, by showcasing its cultural landscape through a range of activities like art, music and dance performances, guided history tours, photography tours and more.

"Orchha is a hidden gem in Madhya Pradesh and thrives on its celebrated heritage, natural beauty, culture and creativity. "Our thought is to create an annual event in the cultural calendar of the state that will help to discover this fascinating place and bring the confluence of ideas and creative collaborations," Yasmin Kidwai, festival director and curator, said on Friday.

Over the course of the three days, the festival will see an inaugural cultural performance at the 16th century Orchha Fort, an immersive visual spectacle of the "maha aarti" on the banks of river Betwa, and a "farm to fork" experience showcasing products of organic farming. "Madhya Pradesh is among the most exciting tourist destinations in the country and has immense potential to grow inbound tourism...we are creating new opportunities and initiatives to promote the state and its rich cultural, natural and architectural heritage and its traditions and history.

"This festival will find a place in the lives of the local populace of Orchha, sharing their home and heart with visitors," Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Secretary Tourism, MP government, said. The festival will also feature a food and crafts bazaar that will have local cuisine and traditional handicrafts of the region on offer.

Among performing artistes at the event will be Indie music band Indian Ocean and famous Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal. The festival will come to a close on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Deadline is now for N.Irish parties to accept deal to restore government, says UK

Parties in Northern Ireland should come together and accept a balanced deal to restore devolved government to the province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, warning that the deadline was now.Both the British and ...

In JNU's Periyar hostel, specific rooms were targeted: Delhi Police.

In JNUs Periyar hostel, specific rooms were targeted Delhi Police....

Congo plans to invest 100bn FCFA to promote cultivation, industrialization of bamboo

The National Development Fund of Congos Chief Executive Officer, Huo Kouyin has expressed interest to pump out fund of around 100 billion FCFA to promote cultivation and industrialization of bamboo. The plan is intended to make this sector ...

'Cabinet approved disinvestment of stake in NINL, not NMDC'

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Brijendra Kumar on Friday said that the Union Cabinet has approved disinvestment of stake of six public sector units PSUs in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, and not that of NMDC. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020