Kathak evening to highlight 'Ganga-Jamuni' tehzeeb

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 16:47 IST
An evening of Kathak dance performances here will aim to highlight the syncretic Hindu-Muslim culture, historically known as "Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb". The event, "Rang-e-Sukhan (colour of poetry), will be organised by Aamad Kathak Dance Centre at the Shri Ram Centre auditorium here on Wednesday.

With dance sequences choreographed to the verses of great Persian and Urdu poets like Amir Khusrau, Wajid Ali Shah, and Daag, the evening will see performances by over 100 Kathak dancers. "The objective of the festival is highlighting the 'Ganga-Jamuni' tehzeeb. The poetic Awadhi phrase for a distinctive, syncretic Hindu-Muslim culture, is also reflected in the many art, culture, and craft through their form, symbolism, aesthetics and spiritual connotations.

"This tehzeeb is a product of centuries of interaction, exchange and accommodation between Hindus and Muslims," Rani Khanam, famous Kathak dancer and director of Aamad centre, said. Apart from choreographing for the young artistes, Khanam will also present her solo Kathak performance at the event.

