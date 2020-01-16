`Tanhaji' to be made tax-free in Maharashtra
Ajay Devgn-starrer historicalfilm "Tanhaji" will be made tax-free in Maharashtra, a stateminister said on Wednesday
Congress leader and minister Yashomati Thakur tweetedthat the issue was disccused in the cabinet meeting, and thechief minister's office would make an accouncement in thisregard on Thursday. PTI VTKRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
