IT raid at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:24 IST
Income Tax sleuths conducted searches at the residence and properties of popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna at Virajpet in Kodagu district, official sources said on Thursday. Searches have also been conducted at Serenity Marriage Hall, which is owned by her family.

According to the sources, IT officials from Bengaluru reached Virajpet in three cars on Thursday morning. The actress was not at home and was away for shooting.

Her parents were said to be at the residence when the IT officials landed. Documents pertaining to properties, bank accounts and investments are being collected and verified, they said.

Rashmika has acted in several Kannada and Telugu movies. Her recent film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' opposite popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is in the theatres now. PTI KSU RS BN BN.

