Actor Dipankar Dey's health condition improves

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 20:24 IST
Veteran actor Dipankar Dey's health condition improved on Saturday following which he was moved out of the critical care unit of the hospital where he was admitted with severe breathing problems. Dey's condition was found to be stable and doctors, after conducting tests decided to take him off the oxygen mask as his breathing improved, a statement from the hospital said.

He is expected to be under observation for the next 24 to 48 hours, it said. A day after getting married to long-time live-in partner Dolon Roy, Dey was hospitalised on Friday evening.

The veteran actor, who has worked with a number of a directors such as Satyajit Ray to Srijit Mukherjee, bagged the National Film Awards for Best Supporting actor in 1986 for his role in Aparna Sen-directed 'Parama'..

