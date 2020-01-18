Left Menu
PM Modi wishes Shabana speedy recovery

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 18-01-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 20:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished actor Shabana Azmi a quick recovery after she met with an accident. "The news of @AzmiShabana ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery," he wrote on Twitter.

The actor and another person were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Saturday. Azmi was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was said to be out of danger. Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped unhurt.

