Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI can recognise each person's dancing "fingerprint": Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 15:31 IST
AI can recognise each person's dancing "fingerprint": Study

Each person's dancing style has a unique signature -- regardless of the type of music -- and this pattern can be accurately identified by a computer, according to a study which may lead to a deeper understanding of how music affects humans. The study, published in the Journal of New Music Research, used motion capture technology -- the kind used in Hollywood -- to learn what a person's dance moves say about their mood, how extroverted or neurotic they are, and how much they empathize with others.

"We actually weren't looking for this result, as we set out to study something completely different," said Emily Carlson, the first author of the study from the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland. "Our original idea was to see if we could use machine learning (ML) to identify which genre of music our participants were dancing to, based on their movements," Carlson said.

In the study, 73 participants were motion captured as they danced to eight different genres -- Blues, Country, Electronica, Jazz, Metal, Pop, Reggae and Rap. The participants were instructed to listen to the music and move any way that felt natural.

"We think it's important to study phenomena as they occur in the real world, which is why we employ a naturalistic research paradigm," said Petri Toiviainen, senior author of the study. Using ML, a form of artificial intelligence, the researchers tried to distinguish between the musical genres by just analysing the dancers' movements.

The ML algorithm was able to identify the correct genre less than 30 per cent of the time. However, system could correctly identify which of the 73 individuals was dancing 94 per cent of the time.

"It seems as though a person's dance movements are a kind of fingerprint. Each person has a unique movement signature that stays the same no matter what kind of music is playing," said Pasi Saari, another co-author of the study. According to the researchers some genres may have more effect on individual dance movements than others.

They said the computer was less accurate in identifying the participants when they were dancing to Metal music. "There is a strong cultural association between Metal and certain types of movement, like headbanging," Carlson said.

"It's probable that Metal caused more dancers to move in similar ways, making it harder to tell them apart," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Despite great snow, Lebanon's ski slopes suffer in economic crisis

It is a sunny day on Lebanons ski slopes after weeks of snowfall but, as the economic crisis bites, there is no sign of the traffic that would typically jam the road. It is still slow, but the weather is great and the snow as well, so we in...

England enforce follow-on before rain stops play

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 AFP England enforced the follow-on after they needed only 28 balls to dismiss South Africas last four batsmen on the fourth day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Sunday. But rain delayed their progress with Sout...

Iran denies decision taken to send downed plane's black boxes abroad - IRNA

Iran is seeking to examine the black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner that was shot down this month, the official IRNA news agency reported, denying an earlier report that a decision had been taken to send the planes recorders to Ukraine. We a...

Zimbabwe make steady start in first home Test since 2017

Harare, Jan 19 AFP Zimbabwe made sedate progress and reached lunch at 62 without loss against Sri Lanka after winning the toss in Harare on Sunday in their first home Test since 2017. Prince Masvaure compiled a watchful 42 and will resume t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020