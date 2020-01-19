Left Menu
GGA announces Ganesh Somwanshi as its new ambassador

  • Guwahati
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 21:16 IST
GGA announces Ganesh Somwanshi as its new ambassador

The Global Goodwill Ambassadors (GGA), which recognises people performing humanitarian work, has announced India's Ganesh Somwanshi as its new ambassador for his various community works, a statement said on Sunday. The US-based body has honoured Somwanshi for his work on social awareness projects in the last 15 years, it said.

"Some of the areas he is actively involved are education, healthcare, policy interests, scaling social purpose organisations, strategic philanthropy and has also helped companies achieve their sustainability goals," the statement said. According to it, Somwanshi conceptualised 'Wings Rainbow - World's first LGBT driven radio cab' and 'Peace On Wheels - Meditation on Wheels'.

Commenting on the recognition, GGA Founder Richard DiPilla said, "As ambassadors of an organisation, we lead by example and mentor our youth to follow our footsteps for a better world." The GGA has recognised over 16,000 people as "humanitarians" across 215 nations and territories..

