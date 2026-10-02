French President Macron to chair G7 leaders' videocall this Friday on energy markets
French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a video call with his counterparts from the G7 from 2.30 pm local time (12.30 pm GMT) to discuss possible measures on the world markets for crude and refined products, the Elysee Palace said in a statement. Macron has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney in two separate calls overnight on the issue.
France has asked its EU partners to release additional diesel stockpiles, in response to U.S. pressure on European nations to unleash more supplies in an attempt to reduce surging fuel prices, a source familiar with details of the discussion told Reuters on Friday.