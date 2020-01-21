Never thought hashtag would be used so much: Chris Messina

Hashtag inventor Chris Messina has said he had not imagined the symbol would be so widely used on social media, when he started it over 12 years ago as a medium for people to connect on online networks. In an interview to PTI here, Messina says the idea behind hashtag was to have a place online where anybody could start a conversation and others could join in.

He, however, says he has concerns over the use of social media to influence opinions and that amid so much use of social media to communicate, people should not lose the ability to interact in real life. He also said the next big thing on internet will be "voice-based usage" instead of typing or using touch screens.

"Whether I imagined or contemplated this, (while using hastag for first time), not necessarily, but I did think that social media will be very important and people should be allowed to participate in conversation on social media without having to go to central authority for permission," says Messina, who was here to attend an event. In those times (in 2007 when internet users were very few) for creating a website, people had to go to central authority (of internet) like registrar, pay money and build a website and get working on it, the US-based inventor said.

"The idea behind hashtag was to have a place on the internet where anybody can start a conversation, like on a street, and others can join in," he says. Messina first used the hashtag in a tweet in 2007.

"How do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]?," reads the 24 August, 2007 tweet where he used the symbol for the first time. He has pinned that post on his Twitter timeline.

After that tweet, he walked into the office of Twitter and presented his idea, but it was rejected. His repeated use of the symbol, convincing his friends and followers on Twitter to use it led the Twitter management to incorporate it in their system. Later, other platforms like Instagram adopted it.

Over 12 years after it was first used, hashtag has emerged as the one of the most potent forces on social media. The symbol is used everywhere to connect, be it a small marketing gimmick or big campaigns, local event to national events and also garnering support or oppose something, or protests like #MeToo or #CAA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed students during a "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme, and said his conversations with them will be "#withoutfilter. Messina says he never thought of monetising hashtag or he would have been earning in billions. "It was to connect people on social networks," he added.

The inventor does have concerns about extensive use of social media to influence opinions, abuse the other side and even change voting patterns in democracies. "At that time, say in 2007, there were very few users of social media, and people like me (techies) who were involved in attracting more and more people to use it were not aware of the implications it would have on our culture," Messina says.

"My concern is with so much use of social media to communicate, we should not lose the ability to interact in real life. When we are living in a small community and interact with them, we have concern for each other and expect others to contribute to do their bit," he says. "But, we don't know how to replicate real world communities which care for each other in the digital world.

We cannot introduce that care button on social media," he says adding that real life is more important that virtual life. On the other hand, without internet people would not have had access to such vast information and ideas. They would not be able to express themselves as they are doing now. So, internet has many positives also, Messina says.

"It's like if you have too much of junk food or cigarettes, it is going to affect you badly. In the same way, too much use of social media affects your ability. When you do not exercise restraint (on internet use), you are likely to be manipulated and would lose control over your life," he says. Messina is of the opinion that internet platforms should reveal where they would use the information that they collect from users.

Predicting the future of internet, he says the next big thing will be "voice-based usage" instead of typing or using touch screens..

