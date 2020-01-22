Left Menu
Development News Edition

Luis Alberto Spinetta: Google doodle on father of Spanish-language rock on 70th birthday

Luis Alberto Spinetta: Google doodle on father of Spanish-language rock on 70th birthday
Luis Alberto Spinetta is often regarded as the father of Spanish-language rock and roll and a Latin American music icon. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Luis Alberto Spinetta!!!

Google celebrates the 70th birthday of Luis Alberto Spinetta, the great Argentine singer, guitarist, composer and poet with a dazzling doodle.

Luis Alberto Spinetta was born on January 23, 1950 in Buenos Aires in Argentina. Also known as El Flaco (Skinny), he is often regarded as the father of Spanish-language rock and roll and a Latin American music icon.

Luis Alberto Spinetta learned how to play guitar and sing at a young age. He continued to develop his musical skills, and at age 17 Spinetta formed one of the most influential rock bands in Argentine history, named Almendra, with two of his former high school classmates. Almendra's self-titled debut studio album revolutionized the genre as the first band to combine Spanish-language lyrics with progressive rock.

Luis Alberto Spinetta devoted himself fully to his own music. In his lyrics, there are influences of multiple writers, poets and artists like Arthur Rimbaud, Vincent van Gogh, Carl Jung, Sigmund Freud, Friedrich Nietzsche, Michel Foucault, Gilles Deleuze, Carlos Castaneda and Antonin Artaud, who has his name in the album Artaud.

During the 1970s and 80s, Luis Alberto Spinetta formed and led several impactful bands that inspired the international Rock en Español movement, including Pescado Rabioso, Invisible, and Spinetta Jade. In addition to these group projects, he released over twenty albums as a solo artist. In 2016, his latest record Los Amigo won one of the highest honors in Argentinian music, the Gold Gardel Album of the Year award.

On 23 December 2011 Luis Alberto Spinetta published on the Twitter account of his son Dante that he was facing lung cancer. He died on February 8, 2012, in his native Argentina, at the age of 62. His ashes were scattered in the waters of the Río de la Plata, according to his last wish, next to the Memory Park built to remember the desaparecidos of the National Reorganization Process.

Google pays tribute to the father of Spanish-language rock on his 70th birthday with a beautiful doodle.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Vancouver court for third day of U.S. extradition hearing

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returned to a Vancouver courtroom on Wednesday where Canadian prosecutors are expected to defend a U.S. extradition request in a third day of hearings on a case that has strained relations with Ch...

Prosecutors say Weinstein a 'seasoned' predator in opening arguments

New York, Jan 22 AFP Harvey Weinstein is a seasoned sexual predator and rapist who abused his power as a movie-producing titan to prey on vulnerable aspiring actresses, prosecutors said Wednesday during opening arguments in his trial. Weins...

L&T posts 15% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,560 cr in Q3

Notwithstanding the challenges in project execution in the domestic market, engineering major Larsen Toubro LT on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,560.32 crore for quarter to December 2019, helpe...

Soccer-South Korea, Saudi Arabia seal Tokyo Olympics berths

South Korea and Saudi Arabia claimed two of Asias three places in the Olympic soccer tournament in Japan later this year after reaching the final of the Asian Under-23 Championship on Wednesday. The Koreans beat Australia 2-0, a victory tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020