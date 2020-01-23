Left Menu
Mumbai: Two runaway teenaged girls reunited with parents

Two minor girls, both neighbours who left their homes in suburban Wadala after being scolded by their parents for chatting too much on phone, have been traced and reunited with their families, police said on Thursday. The girls, aged 14 to 15, left their homes in Sangharsh Nagar locality of Wadala on Tuesday following which their parents approached the police, who registered a case of kidnapping.

The police later come to know both the girls used to chat daily on phone with a youth from the same locality, senior police inspector Jitendra Bhobe said. The youth was taken into custody as part of the probe and during that time, one of the girls called up on his mobile phone from an unknown number, he said.

The police then tracked the number and found both the girls near Kalyan railway station in neighbouring Thane district on Wednesday, the official said. "The girls fled their homes as their parents scolded them for talking over phone. We traced both of them to Kalyan and reunited them with their families," he added..

