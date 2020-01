IndiGo suspends stand-up comedian from flying for 6 months

IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow. "In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform you that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behavior," the airline said in a tweet.

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," it added. Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo plane on Tuesday.

In a video clip posted by Kamra on Twitter, the stand-up comedian is seen asking Goswami if he is a "coward or a journalist".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

