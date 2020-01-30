Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Students protest as Gandhi's bust 'resembles' Ben Kingsley

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rewa
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:10 IST
MP: Students protest as Gandhi's bust 'resembles' Ben Kingsley

Students of a government college here staged a protest on Thursday alleging that the newly installed bust of Mahatma Gandhi on campus resembled British actor Ben Kingsley more than the father of the nation. Kingsley won an Oscar for his portrayal of Gandhi in the 1982 biopic directed by Richard Attenborough.

The bust was unveiled at the campus of Model Science College in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city on Gandhi's death anniversary. Students of the college protested alleging that the college administration installed the "wrong bust".

"Features of the bust do not match Mahatma Gandhi's as shown in his portrait, but instead resemble actor Ben Kingsley. We will not allow the bust on campus," student leader Alok Mishra, who led the protest, said. Students raised the slogans and demanded the removal of the bust, following which the police were called in.

College principal OP Gupta said the model of the bust, which was made in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was chosen by the Higher Education Department of the state government. The objections raised by students would be conveyed to the department's senior officials, he said.

Superintendent of police Abid Khan said students have been pacified and action will be taken on the issues raised by them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Airlines have started suspending flights to China in the wake of a new coronavirus outbreak which as of Thursday had killed 170 people and infected almost 8,000.Below are details in alphabetical order AIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it...

Algeria captures man planning suicide attack - defence ministry

Algerias army has captured a man planning a suicide attack targeting peaceful anti-government protest marches in the capital, the defence ministry said on Thursday. The man, named by the ministry only as Bachir R, was arrested in the Birtou...

All parties have assured me of cooperation in running Lok Sabha smoothly: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed confidence that the House will run smoothly during Parliaments Budget Session, which begins from Friday, following a meeting with floor leaders of all parties.Birla said he was assured by the...

Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi's comments seriously : Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wondered which ideology the Gandhi scion believed in. Gandhi on Thursday in a verbal attack on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020