Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo takes cognizance of pilot's letter over Kamra's flying ban

IndiGo has taken cognizance of a letter of the pilot who was operating the flight in which senior journalist Arnab Goswami was heckled by stand up comedian Kunal Kamra.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:40 IST
IndiGo takes cognizance of pilot's letter over Kamra's flying ban
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo has taken cognizance of a letter of the pilot who was operating the flight in which senior journalist Arnab Goswami was heckled by stand up comedian Kunal Kamra. "We have taken cognizance of the letter of the pilot, who was operating the flight on which Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami were traveling. We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident," IndiGo said in a statement.

In the letter, the pilot had expressed his concerns over Indigo taking action in the case 'without consulting the Pilot-in-Command'. He outlined that he noticed Kamra gesticulating to Goswami, who was unresponsive.

"I did not observe any physical contact between the two gentlemen at any point. I made a Passenger Address to the cabin asking the gentleman standing in the passenger aisle near Row 1 to return to his seat," he said. "I then asked the LCA to speak with Mr. Goswami and inform him that the Flight Deck send their regards, and that if he wished to lodge a complaint, we would be happy to assist him after landing in Lucknow. He was also offered extra Foof and Beverages. He thanked the LCA and acknowledged the offer," the pilot stated.

The pilot said that Kamra apologised him personally. "I asked him if his issue was political in nature, which he confirmed. I advised him that while we are all entitled to our opinions, there was a time and place to voice them, and that mid-flight was no place for it. He agreed, thanked us and left the aircraft," the pilot wrote in his letter.

The pilot also said that Kamra's behaviour was unacceptable and verbally abusive but he complied with crew instructions. The development comes after a flying ban was imposed over stand-up-comic Kamra for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during an Indigo flight and making a video of it.

In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, Goswami remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former's questions, jibes and comments. Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir declared a ban on the comedian until further orders while IndiGo has barred him from flying for six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trinidad bans travelers from China to prevent coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago have imposed 14-day restrictions on travelers from China to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus on the Caribbean island nation, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Thursday. The newly identified Chi...

WRAPUP 14-WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to at least 18 countries.The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases det...

UPDATE 3-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping quadruples, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...

UPDATE 1-Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates, shares down 3%

Amgen Inc on Thursday forecast 2020 earnings well short of current Wall Street estimates, sending shares of the largest U.S. biotechnology company down 3. For the full year, the company forecast earnings of 14.85 to 15.60 per share on reven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020