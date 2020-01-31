Kunal Kamra on Friday hailed IndiGo captain Rohit Mateti who conveyed his anguish to the airline management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on the comedian for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami.

"Captain Rohit Mateti ko mera salaam (I hail Captain Rohit Mateti)," Kamra said on Twitter.

In a letter to the IndiGo management on Thursday, Mateti had said he was "disheartened" to learn that Kamra was banned from flying purely on the basis of social media posts and that though his behaviour was "unsavoury", it was not qualifying of a level-1 unruly passenger".

