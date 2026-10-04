Assam CM hands over motorcycles to Assam Police for road safety

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday formally handed over 50 motorcycles provided by Hero MotoCorp under its ‘Ride Safe India’ CSR initiative to the Assam Police at the Lok Sewa Bhawan complex, Dispur, in Guwahati to strengthen traffic management, patrolling, law enforcement and emergency response mechanisms. According to a release, the Chief Minister also rode a motorcycle wearing a helmet on the roads within the Janata Bhawan complex, sending a strong message on the importance of road safety and responsible riding during the event.

The motorcycles handed over to the Assam Police will enable police personnel to move more easily and swiftly through congested roads and enhance the effectiveness of patrolling, traffic management and law enforcement. The motorcycles will also play an important role in ensuring a faster police response to road accidents, traffic congestion and other emergency situations.

As part of the initiative, traffic police personnel have also been provided specialised capacity-building training in traffic management, road safety, law enforcement and emergency response. Director General of Police, Assam, Harmeet Singh, Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta and senior officials of Hero MotoCorp were present at the programme.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had formally launched bicycles made from bamboo at a programme held at Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan in Uzanbazar in Guwahati. It may be noted that Pune-based Bamboo India Private Limited has undertaken this innovative initiative to manufacture bicycles from bamboo.

With the objective of developing Assam as an important hub in the country for bamboo bicycle manufacturing and sustainable transportation, the project entails an investment of approximately Rs. 15 crore. (ANI)