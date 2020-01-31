Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postcard News co-founder heckled at airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:29 IST
Postcard News co-founder heckled at airport

Mahesh Vikram Hegde, the co-founder of website 'Postcard News', was allegedly heckled by Congress functionary and social activist Kavitha Reddy and two other women at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday asking him to sing 'Vande Mataram' to prove his patriotism. The incident comes days after editor-in-chief and co-founder of Republic TV Arnab Goswami was heckled by comedian Kunal Kamra on a flight.

Hegde was spotted by Reddy at the airport where he was waiting to board a plane to Bengaluru. In a video later posted on Twitter, which has gone viral, the three women of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act campaign is seen heckling Hegde.

The two other women have been identified as activists Najma Nazeer and Amulya Leona, police sources said. They are seen coercing Hegde to sing 'Vande Mataram' and prove his patriotism.

One of the women is heard calling him a member of the 'nationalist gang.' Reddy is seen asking Hegde whether he knew the time when Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. In another video being circulated, the women are heard telling the journalist that he is getting an opportunity to become a 'hero' from 'zero' if he sings 'Vande Mataram.' Hegde, however, maintains his composure.

Hegde was arrested in 2018 on the charge of posting "fake news" aimed at creating communal conflict..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

JK govt directs issuing of advisory to hotel owners in J&K on coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked authorities to issue an advisory to hotels owners, asking them to check if guests have travelled to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus there. The Union Territorys administration has issued...

Officials say shots fired at intruder vehicle at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach US, Jan 31 AP Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office said two people were taken i...

Jamia firing: Accused considered anti-CAA protests to be anti-national activities

Anger had been building up inside the youth who fired on a anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Nagar as he used to watch videos and read content on social media about the killing of two men belonging to right-wing outfits in Uttar Pradesh, a polic...

INTERVIEW-Dover port boss says clock is ticking on new UK customs system

Britain has 11 months to roll out new customs systems across the country to prevent border checks blocking its biggest trade arteries when it fully leaves the European Union, the head of the Port of Dover said on Friday. Britain has an 11-m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020