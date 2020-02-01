Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kunal Kamra serves legal notice to Indigo Airlines over flying ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines, which had suspended him from flying with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 13:59 IST
Kunal Kamra serves legal notice to Indigo Airlines over flying ban
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. Image Credit: ANI

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines, which had suspended him from flying with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video. In the legal notice issued on Friday, Kamra demanded a sum of Rs 25 lakh from the airline for the mental pain and losses incurred by him on account of the cancellation of his scheduled shows.

The comedian also demanded that Indigo Airlines revoke the suspension with immediate effect and tender an unconditional apology. The legal notice also asked the airline, "To take action against the errant officials responsible for imposing the instant ban in abrogation of the DGCA CARs as notified under Rule 133A entailing imposition of penalty under S. No. 13 of Category III of Schedule VI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937."

The notice also said that the suspension was issued "in a completely illegal, high handed and arbitrary manner" and "without following either the principles of natural justice nor the procedure in law" as prescribed under the Civil Aviation Requirements. After Kamra was barred from flying by Indigo, Air India, Spicejet, and GoAir also imposed a suspension on him.

The pilot, who was operating the flight in which the incident took place, had expressed his concerns over Indigo taking action in the case 'without consulting him in a letter. Director-General of Civil Aviation recently said that action taken by the four airlines imposing flight ban on Kamra was "in complete consonance with civil aviation requirements".

In the video posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, he asked several questions to Goswami while the latter remained glued to his laptop and did not respond to the former's questions, jibes, and comments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

To shoo away monkeys, villagers in UP's Shahjahanpur dress up as bears

Locals in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Shahjahanpur district have devised a novel way to drive away monkeys, with some of them dressing up as bears. The problem of monkeys at Sikandarpur Afghan village under Jalalabad tehsil became so rampan...

International bullion exchange to be set up at IFSC in GIFT City: FM

The government on Saturday proposed to set up an international bullion exchange at IFSC in GIFT City, which will lead to better price discovery of gold, create more jobs and enhance Indias position in such market. With the approval of the r...

Arab FMs meet in Cairo to discuss Trump's Mideast plan

Arab foreign ministers are meeting Saturday in Egypts capital to discuss a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would grant the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank while allowing Is...

Cricket-India fined for slow over-rate in win over New Zealand

India have been fined 40 of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their fourth T20 win over New Zealand, the International Cricket Council ICC said on Saturday. Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohlis side w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020