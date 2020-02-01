Police raid Patna University hostel following violence during Saraswati idol immersion

The Patna Police oN Saturday raided the hostel of Patna University in connection with an incident wherein violence broke out during a Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath here.

The incident had taken place on Friday. According to police, three people have been detained in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.