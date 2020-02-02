Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nana Patekar's Naam foundation harassing me, alleges Tanushree Dutta

Actor Tanushree Dutta on Sunday said that Nana Patekar's Naam foundation is harassing and threatening her with legal actions because she is telling the people "the truth about their illegal activities".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 20:49 IST
Nana Patekar's Naam foundation harassing me, alleges Tanushree Dutta
Actor Tanushree Dutta (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Tanushree Dutta on Sunday said that Nana Patekar's Naam foundation is harassing and threatening her with legal actions because she is telling the people "the truth about their illegal activities". In a statement, Dutta said that she urged NGO's to file public interest litigation (PIL) against Naam foundation seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into their activities.

"Nana Patekar's corrupt and fraud Naam foundation is harassing me and threatening me with legal action because I am telling our countrymen about their illegal activities. Few media reports had come out about this in 2016 but the journalists were also harassed by them," she said. The actor alleged that the Patekar's NGO takes hundreds and thousands of crores of money from the government and public every year but "doesn't give it to poor farmers and soldiers as they claim".

"Farmer suicides continued to rise from 2015. They (Naam foundation) traps Indian and international celebrities under different hashtags to promote their bogus campaigns on Twitter and social media and collect huge funds but have done nothing much to show for it," Dutta said. Dutta alleged that Naam foundation also has links with nefarious illegal activities like extortion, harassment of civilians, criminal intimidation etc.

"I am informing some international forums also to take note of this as this is a grave violation of human rights. No one can threaten and intimidate an activist who is speaking up on matters pertaining to human rights anywhere in the world," she said. In September 2018, Dutta had alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please' in 2008 while shooting a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against him. However, Patekar had refuted all allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Tax slab revision in budget will certainly impact consumers positively: Licious

Co-Founder, Licious, Indias largest Fresh Meat and Seafood brand, Vivek Gupta has lauded the Union Budget presented in the Parliament yesterday saying that the tax slab revision will certainly impact consumers positively. Finance Minister N...

Uddhav Thackeray supports CAA, opposes NRC in interview with Saamana

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray has supported the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA but said that he wont implement the proposed NRC in his state as it would cause inconvenience to not just Muslims but to Hindu...

UPDATE 1-Mexico reports no infections, after one person with new coronavirus visits country

Mexicos health ministry said one person carrying the new coronavirus had visited Mexico City but since left the country, and nobody identified as having been in contact with them has so far shown symptoms.In a statement issued late on Satur...

UPDATE 1-Police shoot man after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

Police shot a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham South London. At this stage, it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020