Rajasthani folk artiste succumbs to accident injuries

Rajasthani folk artiste Anita Bhati (23), who had met with an accident a day before, succumbed to her injuries here on Wednesday, police said. She was seriously hurt in the road accident on Tuesday while on her way to Jaisalmer to perform in a cultural programme.

According to the Shergarh police, a truck hit her car near Ketu village. "She was badly injured and rushed to the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur. On Wednesday morning, she succumbed to her injuries," said police.

Bhati, a resident of Pali city, was a folk dancer and singer who had a carved a niche for herself. On the basis of her dance skills, she also bagged roles in Rajasthani films.

A large number of her fans and artistes assembled at the hospital as the news of her accident and death spread. RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.