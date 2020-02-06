Miscreants loot Rs 2.6 lakh from shop

Miscreants looted Rs 2.6 lakh froma shop at Mantripukhri area in Imphal West district, policesaid on Thursday

Four miscreants on Wednesday evening looted the moneyat gunpoint from the shop dealing with mobile handsets, thepolice said

"Investigation is on", a police officer said, adding"it is highly likely that the miscreants knew the proprietor."PTI CORRG RG

