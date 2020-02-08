A Surya Prakash demits Prasar Bharati chairman's office after two terms

The Prasar Bharati bid farewell on Saturday to its chairman A Surya Prakash, who has completed a two-term stint that began in 2014. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar expressed his appreciation for Surya Prakash on the completion of his two consecutive terms in office and felicitated him by remembering his valuable contribution to the organisation, the Prasar Bharati said in a tweet.

The Prasar Bharati now has many vacancies on its 13-member board, which takes all key decisions for the country's public broadcaster. The board, headed by the chairman, comprises one executive member who is the public broadcaster's CEO, a member finance, a member personnel, six part-time members, a representative of the information and broadcasting ministry and the director generals of All India Radio and Doordarshan as ex-officio members.

The posts of the director general Doordarshan and director general All India Radio are lying vacant after Supriya Sahu and Fayyaz Shehryar superannuated recently. "My tryst with @prasarbharati began with a call I got from then I&B Minister, @PrakashJavdekar ji, in 2014. He heads the ministry now as I demit office. I thank him for his kind words and for his advice and support all through my innings," Surya Prakash said on Twitter.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said on behalf of the entire Prasar Bharati family, he would like to thank Prakash for his "leadership, mentorship, sagely wisdom and uncompromising commitment to the institutional integrity of Prasar Bharati over the past several years". "India's Public Broadcaster was adrift for more than a decade after it came into being as a statutory autonomous corporation. It was only after @mediasurya's Chairmanship that it has been firmly put on the path of modernisation as a 21st Century Public Media Corporation.

"He will always be remembered for having stood like a rock in preserving Prasar Bharati's autonomy during testing times with the Institution emerging ever stronger as it strives to modernise and transform itself," he said in a series of tweets.

