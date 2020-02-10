Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar congratulates cast and crew of 'Parasite' for winning big at Oscars

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:03 IST
Javadekar congratulates cast and crew of 'Parasite' for winning big at Oscars

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday congratulated the cast and crew of the film "Parasite" , which had its India premiere at IFFI, for winning big at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Oscars saw South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" emerge as the big winner of the night. It bagged four Oscars -- best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film awards.

"Hearty Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film Parasite for winning Best Picture award at the Oscars. I can remember the craze for the movie during its India Premiere at IFFI50," Javadekar said in a tweet. The Festival Kaleidoscope section of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) brought under one umbrella exotic films from around the world for film aficionados who flocked the festival at Goa last year.

The Palme d'Or Best Film winner of Cannes, Parasite, had its India premiere at IFFI. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Over 250 tribals stopped from march to Coimbatore

Over 250 tribals in Valparai in Coimbatore were on Monday stopped from taking out a march to the city to press for their long-pending demands, police said. The demands were provision of rights on forest, patta deed for their habitats, land...

Medicines that Treat High Prevalence Conditions Offer Hope to Many as the Annual Drugs to Watch List from Clarivate Identifies 11 New Blockbusters Forecasted to Launch in 2020

Clarivate Analytics plc NYSE CCC CCC.WS, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the launch of its annual Cortellis Drugs to Watch list, which identifies 11 new drug...

World will take Pakistan seriously once it is economically stable: Foreign Minister

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the world will take his country seriously once it is economically stable. He made this comment while lamenting that the world was not taking the Kashmir issue seriously though P...

Fires in Mizoram between 2015 and 2019 claimed 10 lives:

Fire incidents in Mizoram between 2014 and 2019 had claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 31 others, an official said here on Monday. Damages of Rs 23.94 crore were caused to properties in 206 house blazes and 380 forest fires during ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020