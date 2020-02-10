Javadekar congratulates cast and crew of 'Parasite' for winning big at Oscars
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday congratulated the cast and crew of the film "Parasite" , which had its India premiere at IFFI, for winning big at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Oscars saw South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" emerge as the big winner of the night. It bagged four Oscars -- best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film awards.
"Hearty Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film Parasite for winning Best Picture award at the Oscars. I can remember the craze for the movie during its India Premiere at IFFI50," Javadekar said in a tweet. The Festival Kaleidoscope section of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) brought under one umbrella exotic films from around the world for film aficionados who flocked the festival at Goa last year.
The Palme d'Or Best Film winner of Cannes, Parasite, had its India premiere at IFFI. PTI ASK SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Parasite
- Prakash Javadekar
- India
- Bong Joon Ho
- South Korean
- Goa
- Cannes
ALSO READ
Google marks India's 71st Republic Day with a doodle depicting country's rich cultural heritage
India, Brazil unveil Action Plan to strengthen strategic partnership
India celebrates 71st Republic Day
India, Brazil set target of USD 15 billion in bilateral trade by 2022
India to display many firsts during Republic Day celebrations