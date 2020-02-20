Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan''s

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:13 IST
3 dead, 9 injured as crane crashes on sets of Kamal Haasan''s

Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane came crashing down on the sets of

actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2', police said, as the veteran actor mourned the deaths.

Haasan, who himself "missed death by a whisker", announced a total sum of Rs one crore as relief to the

bereaved families as well as the survivors. He revealed he could have also been killed, but for

moving away from the spot a little earlier. An assistant director was among the three killed in

the accident on Wednesday night and a case has been registered against the crane operator, who is absconding, under various

sections of the IPC, including causing death by negligence, police sources said.

Those dead were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca

Productions, producer of the movie, said in a statement on Thursday.

Haasan, the film's heroine Kajal Aggarwal and others condoled the deaths and hoped that such incidents did not

recur. The actor paid homage to the victims here and

announced providing a relief of Rs one crore as immediate relief to the families of the victims and those injured.

The actor also revealed he and the film's director Shankar could have also been among the dead, if they had not

moved away from the spot a few seconds earlier. "We just escaped death by a whisker. Four seconds

before, the director and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine," he said.

"If I had gone nearer eitherway, today someone would be speaking here (in front of the media) instead of me. What I am

saying is accidents are like tsunami. It does not know who is rich or who is poor," he said.

Any industry has the duty to take care of its workers, he said and appealed to the film fraternity to take steps to

protect the workers. "There are accidents waiting to happen and we should

ensure they don't happen", he said. The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when

the crane employed to erect the sets crashed, police said. The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio,

they added. On Thursday, Haasan and Lyca Productions condoled the

death of the three professionals. The 65-year-old actor earlier in a tweet said though he

had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific."

Expressing his condolences, Haasan tweeted: "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap

is very horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues." "More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost

them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.

Condoling the death of three "most hardworking" technicians, Lyca Productions said "we are extremely

saddened" over the accident. Lyca Productions said "no words could ease what we

truly feel" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Many other film actors including Dhanush mourned the deaths.

In a tweet, the actor-producer said the loss at the sets of Indian 2 was "irreparable."

"Such incidents should not recur," he said and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Kajal Aggarwal expressed anguish over the death of her colleagues.

"Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected, untimely loss of my colleagues from last night.

Krishna,Chandran and Madhu--sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.

May God give strength in this moment of desolation," she tweeted.

"In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a

second to stay alive and type this tweet...." she added. Lyricist Vairamuthu also expressed grief.PTI SA VIJ

BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

Alphabet Inc-owned Googles 2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board EDPB warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.Google announced the deal in ...

Merkel condemns 'poison' of racism after Hanau shootings

Berlin, Feb 20 AFP Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday condemned the poison of hatred and racism running through German society, after a suspected right-wing extremist shot dead nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau. ...

Air India extends suspension of its China flights till June 30

As Chinese authorities try to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Air India on Thursday announced that it is extending the suspension of its flights to the neighbouring country till June 30. Last month, the national...

Context was balance of trade; efforts made to address concerns: MEA on Trump's remarks

With US President Donald Trump claiming that India has not treated his country very well on the trade front, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the context in which the remarks were made was balance of trade and there have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020