Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:27 IST
Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Mona Lisa as puzzling as the smile of Leonardo da Vinci's muse -- made out of nearly 300 Rubik's Cubes -- sold for nearly half a million euros at an auction in Paris on Sunday evening. Created by the French street artist Franck Slama, famous for the pixellated Space Invader mosaics that have popped up on city streets around the world, the "Rubik Mona Lisa" sold for 480,000 euros (USD 521,000), a record for the artist, Artcurial auction house said.

Its guide price was 120,000 to 150,000 euros. Slama, who works under the pseudonym "Invader", has playfully styled himself the founder of a new school of art that uses the iconic 1980s puzzle as the medium: "Rubikcubism".

The 2005 "Rubik Mona Lisa" was the first in a series of pieces inspired by the great paintings in history. Slama has also produced pixellated reproductions of Edouard Manet's 1863 masterpiece "Le Dejeuner sur l'Herbe" (The Luncheon on the Grass) as well as Gustave Courbet's "L'Origine du Monde" (The Origin of the World).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

History-maker Yennaris dropped from China football squad

Beijing, Feb 24 AFP London-born midfielder Nico Yennaris, the first naturalised footballer to play for China, was surprisingly dropped from new coach Li Ties national squad on Monday. The 26-year-old was not named in Lis squad for a trainin...

Football chiefs ban heading in training for young children

London, Feb 24 AFP Football chiefs in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday announced a ban on heading in training for children up to the end of primary school, to take place with immediate effect. The three football associations...

New disease classification system for obesity

In a recent study researchers proposed a new scientifically correct and medically actionable disease classification system for obesity based on the concept of Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease ABCD. Diagnostic term Adiposity-Based Chronic Dis...

US News Roundup: Sanders' big Nevada win narrows rivals; U.S. judge rejects Roger Stone's request and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Weinstein jury to keep deliberating after a deadlock on most serious chargesJurors in the sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to begin their fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020