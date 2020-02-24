3-day jazz music festival in Jaipur from Friday
A three-day music festival, Jaipur Jazz and Blues Festival, will be held in Jaipur from Friday. Musicians from India, America, Canada, Cuba and Germany will perform in the festival at central park in the festival organised by Seher India, a cultural organisation, in association with the UNESCO and Rajasthan Tourism.
According to Seher India director Sanjeev Bhargava, the event will be an attraction for both international and national tourists, and introduce the local citizens to a "new form" of music. PTI SDA HMB
