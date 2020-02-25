Left Menu
Haasan flags safety rider for Indian-2 shoot''s resumption

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:23 IST
Days after three people were killed on the sets of his upcoming Tamil flick 'Indian-2,' top actor

Kamal Haasan has indicated that resumption of the shoot depended on the production house sticking to safety norms.

Urging financial and emotional support to the families hit by the recent mishap, Haasan, in a letter to the producer,

underlined the importance of adherence to safety norms to resume work for the big ticket, under production movie.

Guidelines on safety should be implemented and an audit done on safety standards at shooting locations ahead of the

commencement of any shoot, the actor said. Only through "such positive and proactive steps can the

production team demonstrate its diligence in adhering to safety requirements and restore the confidence of the cast and

crew (including me) to report back for shoot," he said. Expressing anguish over the death of three men and nine

injured, Haasan said the mishap continued to haunt him. In a letter dated February 22 to Subaskaran, chairman

and founder of Lyca Productions, he said the safety of the entire team, including cast and crew, should be accorded

paramount importance. "I want to understand the steps taken by the production

team to ensure the safety of the artists, crew and other technicians involved in the shoot and also the kind of

insurance the production team has taken,"the actor said in the letter,which was shared on social media by a noted film PRO.

Any loss or damage on account of the production team's failure has to be compensated in full and the earliest, he

said. Also, he wanted Lyca to ensure best medical help to each

of those who have been hospitalised following injuries and provide the affected families "utmost support during this time

of need both financially and emotionally." Three people were killed and nine injured when a crane

came crashing down on the sets of Indian 2 on February 19 here.

Haasan, who himself "missed death by a whisker", announced a total of Rs one crore relief to the bereaved

families as well as the survivors. He said he would have also been killed had he not moved

away from the spot a little earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

