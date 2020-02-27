Placido Domingo drops Spain show but says apology gave 'false impression'

Madrid, Feb 27 (AFP) Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo on Thursday said his apology over sexual harassment allegations had given a "false impression" but cancelled his appearance in an upcoming performance in Madrid.

"I feel I have to issue another statement to correct the false impression generated by my apology," he said in a statement that said he had withdrawn from "La Traviata" at Madrid's Teatro Real and would do the same with any theatre or opera house "that might have difficulties" with his presence. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.