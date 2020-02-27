Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domingo says apology gave 'false impression', drops Spain show

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:56 IST
Domingo says apology gave 'false impression', drops Spain show

Madrid, Feb 27 (AFP) Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo on Thursday said his apology over sexual harassment allegations had given a "false impression" but cancelled his appearance in an upcoming performance in Madrid "I feel I have to issue another statement to correct the false impression generated by my apology," he said in a statement that said he had withdrawn from "La Traviata" at Madrid's Teatro Real and would do the same with any theatre or opera house "that might have difficulties" with his presence.

The latest statement came two days after the 79-year-old, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, apologised for "the hurt" caused to his accusers, saying he accepted "full responsibility" for his actions At least 20 women have accused Domingo of forcibly kissing, grabbing or fondling them in incidents dating back to the 1980s, and on Tuesday, the AGMA union said an internal probe found the storied tenor-turned-baritone had engaged in a pattern of "inappropriate activity".

But the Spanish megastar, whose initial apology did not specifically confirm any of the allegations, on Thursday insisted his statement had been misunderstood "I know what I haven't done and I will deny it again. I never behaved aggressively with anyone and I have never done anything to obstruct or impede anyone's career," he said in the statement.

"My apology was sincere and from the bottom of my heart to any colleagues whom I could have hurt in any way by something I said or did. As I have demonstrated on many occasions, it was never my attention to hurt or offend anyone." (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raise questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgri...

Prashant Kishor accused of plagiarising content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign, case filed

A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his Baat Bihar Ki campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra p...

Grab opportunities to increase competitiveness in

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onThursday lauded the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited forachieving operational clearance on seven platforms, includingLight Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, andoverhauling Hawk and SU 30 MKI Singh wa...

Sandeep Singh elected Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council

Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Pvt Ltd, has been elected as the Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council for the year 2020-2021 and Ramesh Ramadurai, Managing Director 3M India Ltd, will serve as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020