'Unloved in Love': Of choice, perfection and relationship!

A new book deals with the emotional turmoil students go through while choosing between relationships and career "Unloved in Love" by Rituparna Ghosh, an IIT Madras alumnus, is inspired by time on the campus.

It is a story of three, what Ghosh terms as, imperfect lives - Kiara Sen, Kyle Wolf and Karan Shergill, joined together by a common feeling of being unloved. They falter, fail, get back up and walk again The authors says it is her attempt to tell a story of humans that are imperfect who sometimes make the wrong choices, fail, are selfish and break hearts, yet who continue to love, continue to hope, continue to march on in life with as much finesse as that of a clown disguised as a trapeze artist.

Kiara is certain that starting her own venture would redeem her in her mother’s eyes. But her desire for a perfect ‘fairy-tale’ is maybe stronger than she imagined Kyle has his entire life decided for him - take over the reins of his father’s company and continue the Wolf legacy. But, there is something about Kiara that makes him want to break free.

Karan does not believe in relationships and definitely doesn't want to be caught dead in one-sided love. But however hard he tries to walk away, every path leads back to Kiara. As their lives entangle and spiral out of control, they look for the elusive love The book is published by Readomania..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.