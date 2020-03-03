Be a rebel against fake news: DCP New Delhi

In the wake of rumours that spread through the national capital on Sunday evening, the New Delhi DCP on Tuesday gave a message to citizens asking them to become a rebel against any fake news. "It's the BAAGHI season. We are #Baaghi against #false & #fake. Are you? Get ready to be a Baaghi against #FakeNews. Be a rebel against all networks of false information. Be vigilant against rumour mongers. Let's unite to fight fake," a tweet read from the DCP New Delhi's Twitter account.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had issued 16 helpline numbers for residents of different parts in the national capital to verify any report or rumour of violence in the city. In a statement, the Delhi Police had said, "Unsubstantiated reports of tense situation in Delhi are being mischievously circulated on social media and messaging Apps. It is to reiterate that such reports are being circulated to spread rumours and create panic amongst public. People are advised not to pay attention to such rumours."

This comes in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi last week, in which at least 47 people were killed and around 200 sustained injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.