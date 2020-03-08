Bodies of woman, two young daughters found in well in UP

The bodies of a woman andher two young daughters were found in a well in Banauli village here, police said on Sunday

The bodies of Meera (30) and her daughters, Ranjana (5)and Sanjana (1.5 years), were found in a well near her house onSaturday night, they said

Meera's husband Rajesh Bharti, who is an auto driver,told the police that when he returned home he could not find the three and when he started looking for them, he found their bodies in the well The police is probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

