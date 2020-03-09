Left Menu
Coronavirus scare dampens Holi spirit, sales of colours affected

The coronavirus scare has dampened the spirit of Holi as the sales of colours and water guns have reduced considerably in the markets of Jammu and Kashmir.

  Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir)
  Updated: 09-03-2020 19:17 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 19:17 IST
A Holi colours shop in Jammu. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus scare has dampened the spirit of Holi as the sales of colours and water guns have reduced considerably in the markets of Jammu and Kashmir. Traders believe that the fear of coronavirus has lead to a decline in sales of Holi colours.People are not buying colours and other materials related to Holi festivities to keep themselves safe from others who might be infected with the COVID-19.

Holi festivities have been marred due to the cornavirus scare but many people have said that they will celebrate the festival of colours. While some youngsters were spotted playing Holi in a local market in Jammu.

Talking to ANI, Gagan Deep Khanna, a localite from Jammu said, "We can notice the fear of coronavirus at some levels as some of our friends have refused to play Holi with us citing COVID-19. Still, some of us will celebrate Holi as it's a festival which comes once a year. We have decided amongst ourselves that we won't use water to play Holi as we have to travel back home." Similarly, traders in Guwahati also said that they have noticed decline in the sales of colours and Holi products.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that there are 43 cases of coronavirus in the country. "As of today, there are 43 total cases (three positive cases from Kerala which are now discharged), out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country," the Ministry said in a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

