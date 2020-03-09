Left Menu
Development News Edition

VB authorities announce closure of Rabindra Bhavana museum

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:56 IST
VB authorities announce closure of Rabindra Bhavana museum

After the cancellation of 'Basanta Utsab' (spring festival) to prevent outbreak of novel coronavirus, Visva-Bharati University authorities has announced the closure of Rabindra Bhavana museum for general public till further notice. An official notification by Visva Bharati university said, "Rabindra Bhavana museum, Shantiniketan Griho and Bangladesh Bhavana" will be closed for the safety of the general public from March 8, 2020 till further orders.

However, the libraries of Rabindra Bhavan and Bangladesh Bhavan will continue to be open, the notification issued on March 7, said. Founded in July 1942, just a year after Rabindranath Tagore's death, the Rabindra Bhavana is the focal point of the University.

The museum, which attracts lakhs of visitors including foreign tourists throughout the year, has a number of Tagore's manuscripts, correspondences, paintings and sketches. The poet's personal library is here and various objects used by him, his voice-recordings and thousands of photograph taken of him at different times and places and the many gifts, honours and addresses which he received from different parts of the world have enriched the Bhavana"s archival holdings which find pride of place in the museum.

PTI SUS RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus reports 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit

Cyprus on Monday reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affectedHealth Minister Constantinos Ioannou was to hold a 1600 GMT press conference on the two confirmed cases...

Winter sports suspended in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

The Italian Winters Sports Federation FISI has announced the suspension of all sporting activity across its disciplines, including skiing, snowboarding, and biathlon due to the coronavirus outbreak. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ann...

Hologic gets U.S. funding for coronavirus test kit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday it would contribute 699,000 to speed up Hologic Incs development of a coronavirus diagnostic test.Development of the test is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, which...

Mary Kom, Panghal among 3 to qualify for Olympics; India dominates boxing's Asian Qualifiers

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom 51kg and world number one Amit Panghal 52kg were among three Indian boxers who secured Olympic berths by advancing to semifinals of the Asian Qualifiers here on Monday, taking the total number of the cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020