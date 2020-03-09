VB authorities announce closure of Rabindra Bhavana museum

After the cancellation of 'Basanta Utsab' (spring festival) to prevent outbreak of novel coronavirus, Visva-Bharati University authorities has announced the closure of Rabindra Bhavana museum for general public till further notice. An official notification by Visva Bharati university said, "Rabindra Bhavana museum, Shantiniketan Griho and Bangladesh Bhavana" will be closed for the safety of the general public from March 8, 2020 till further orders.

However, the libraries of Rabindra Bhavan and Bangladesh Bhavan will continue to be open, the notification issued on March 7, said. Founded in July 1942, just a year after Rabindranath Tagore's death, the Rabindra Bhavana is the focal point of the University.

The museum, which attracts lakhs of visitors including foreign tourists throughout the year, has a number of Tagore's manuscripts, correspondences, paintings and sketches. The poet's personal library is here and various objects used by him, his voice-recordings and thousands of photograph taken of him at different times and places and the many gifts, honours and addresses which he received from different parts of the world have enriched the Bhavana"s archival holdings which find pride of place in the museum.

